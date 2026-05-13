Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he completed 25 years as an elected representative from Jalukbari Assembly constituency, calling it a milestone marked by public support and "Anant Sewa". Assam CM Himanta completes 25 years as elected representative, calls journey ‘Anant Sewa’

Sarma said it was on this day in 2001 that he was first elected to the Assam Assembly from Jalukbari, and added that he has since been re-elected from the constituency for six consecutive terms.

''25 years of Anant Sewa! On this day in 2001, with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I was elected for the first time as an MLA from the Jalukbari Constituency," he said in a post on 'X'.

He said his continued electoral success was due to the "blessings of the people of Jalukbari", adding that serving them has been his "greatest honour".

"From that day till today as I begin my second term as Assam's Mukhya Sewak every step is etched with the sweat, struggles and triumphs of our people. With their blessings and support, I have tried my best to fulfil their aspirations, realise their dreams, make their lives better,'' he added.

Sarma asserted that it will be his constant endeavour to make the lives of the people better and contribute to the ''progress of Maa Bharati, the greatest nation on this Earth''.

''This milestone feels even more personal as we begin work on NDA 3.0 today, ready to build an Assam which is stronger and prosperous,'' he said.

Sarma said none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the people of Jalukbari and the blessings of the people of Assam.

''On this day, I once again reaffirm my commitment to keep working for Aai Asomi (Mother Assam,'' he said.

Sarma made his electoral debut from Jalukbari in 1996, losing to late AGP minister Bhrigu Phukan, but since 2001, he has retained the seat for six consecutive terms.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.