Assam Congress writes to PM Modi over Nehru statue vandalism, seeks “stern action”

Guwahati: The Indian National Congress in Assam wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking “stern action” against those who pulled down a 10-foot statue of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Pailapool in Assam’s Cachar district. Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, alleged that the incident was carried out using a bulldozer by unidentified persons on the night of February 23 at Pailapool Chowrangi in Cachar district (Sourced)

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, alleged that the incident was carried out using a bulldozer by unidentified persons on the night of February 23 at Pailapool Chowrangi in Cachar district and involved workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I urge your office to intervene immediately and ensure that a strictly impartial investigation is conducted. Stern action must be taken against the culprits, regardless of their political affiliation, to send a strong message that vandalism has no place in a civilised democracy,” the letter stated.

“The statue’s reinstatement is inadequate unless the police conduct a comprehensive investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice,” it added.

Saikia said it was “particularly distressing” that allegations have surfaced pointing to the involvement of local BJP workers in the act.

The toppling of the statue, installed in 2000 in front of Nehru College, which was established in 1965, was captured on CCTV footage.

“Such incidents not only disrespect the memory of a pivotal freedom fighter but also erode the democratic culture of political tolerance that our nation holds dear,” the letter stated.

It added that while political ideologies may differ, Nehru’s contributions to the foundation of the Indian republic cannot be erased.

“To see the statue of our first Prime Minister, who navigated India through its nascence, being treated with such indignity and violence is painful for every patriotic Indian. I request you to uphold the dignity of our democracy and ensure justice is delivered swiftly,” the letter read.

Congress leader Pradeep Kumar Dey said morning walkers noticed the vandalism on Tuesday. “We immediately informed the police about it. Officials initially claimed that the statue fell on its own, but CCTV footage showed a group vandalising it with the help of an excavator,” he said on Wednesday.

Shankar Dayal, a local police officer, said a case has been filed and the excavator used in the vandalism has been seized. “We have some digital evidence, and our teams are trying to identify the individuals involved. Once we identify them, the accused will be arrested.”