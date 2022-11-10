Assam cop arrested for shielding accused of rape, murder of 13-yr-old domestic help

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Thursday arrested a superintendent of police-ranked officer for allegedly taking bribe to shield a person accused of raping and killing a 13-year-old girl

Raj Mohan Ray, former SP of Darrang district who is at present under suspension, is accused of taking a bribe of ₹2 lakh from the family of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan Krishna Kamal Baruah who is accused of raping and killing the minor who was working as a domestic help at his house.

Police had earlier arrested Baruah, sub-inspector Utpal Borah (in-charge of Dhula police station) and additional superintendent of police Rupam Phukan for allegedly taking bribe from the family of accused to not register a case and instead term the girls’ death as suicide.

“It has come on record that Raj Mohan Ray has received an amount of ₹2 lakh from the accused family through the officer in-charge of Dhula police station (Utpal Borah) for extending undue favours to the main accused of the murder case,” a statement issued by the CID on Thursday read.

Ray will be produced in the court of a special judge in Guwahati, as CID officials are seeking a police remand to interrogate him further.

Meanwhile, a case under sections 120B, 420 and 218 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy, cheating and trying to shield accused and under two sections of Prevention of Corruption Act for taking bribe have been lodged against Ray

Police are also on the lookout for Ashirvad Hazarika, a local magistrate, for allegedly helping the police shield the accused.

The CID had earlier also arrested three government doctors of the Mangaldoi civil hospital, Ajanta Bordoloi, Anupam Sharma and Arun Deka, who conducted the post-mortem of the victim and termed it as a case of suicide by hanging at the behest of SI Borah.

According to police, on June 11, the body of a 13-year-old girl was found hanging at a house of SSB jawan Krishna Kamal Baruah, where the victim was working as a domestic help.

The victim who belonged to the tea-tribe community was allegedly raped and murdered by the SSB jawan and the police sub-inspector had tried to make it appear as a case of suicide by taking money from the accused.

It was only after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the victim’s family in August and the case was handed over to CID that fresh investigation was initiated. The body of the girl, which was buried, was exhumed and sent for forensic examination and DNA tests.

A panel of forensic medicine experts constituted by the state government concluded that the injuries were due to blunt weapon and death was due to homicidal strangulation and not suicide.

