Assam criminal, who boasted of committing 42 murders, killed in police gunfight

One of Assam’s most dreaded criminals, who was responsible for several high-profile murders in the state and claimed to have killed 42 people over the years, was shot dead in a gunfight with police in Sibsagar district on Wednesday evening.

Bubu Konwar, 43, was responsible for many car thefts, drug dealing, extortion, kidnapping for ransom etc., and had 50 cases registered against him in several districts of the state.

“One veteran criminal, Bubu Konwar, has been grievously injured in exchange of fire with police at Geleky in Sibsagar when he targeted the police team. He has been taken to hospital. One pistol has been recovered from his possession,” special DGP GP Singh tweeted on Wednesday night. “Bubu Konwar succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at Geleky civil hospital,” he added later.

According to police, the incident took place when Konwar, who was on a scooter with an associate, tried to flee a police check and fired at the personnel. His associate managed to escape.

Konwar was arrested in March this year at Jorhat and 35 grams of suspected brown sugar was recovered from him but he managed to get out on bail.

He was earlier arrested in November, 2016 in connection with a car theft. That’s when he admitted in front of TV cameras that he was a contract killer and had killed 42 people in exchange for money.

Konwar, who began with petty thefts and robberies when he was 16, took to stealing cars, murders, kidnappings and extortion. He was arrested on several occasions but managed to get bail.

Murders of prominent doctor Mridul Baruah (2006), Congress leader Hemanta Baruah (2008), businessman KL Ginoria (2012) and school headmaster DN Gogoi (2014) were all allegedly committed by Kunwor.

Konwar also lost three fingers of his right hand while trying to make a crude bomb at home 13 years ago.

On police records, there were seven murder cases, 16 under provisions of Arms Act, and 27 cases of car theft registered against Kunwor.