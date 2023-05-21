‘Formal clothes, sober colours’: Assam govt issues dress code for school teachers

School teachers in Assam will no longer be allowed to come to work in T-shirts and jeans, the state education department has directed on orders from governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Male teachers in Assam will have to wear collared shirts and formal pants, and female teachers should wear salwar suits, sarees or mekhela chador. (Representative Image)

“It has come to the notice that some teachers of educational institutions have the habit of wearing the dress of their choice, which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by public at large,” education secretary Narayan Konwar wrote in a letter on Friday night. “Since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency, especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the work place.”

Male teachers will have to wear collared shirts and formal pants, and female teachers should wear salwar suits, sarees or mekhela chador. They have been asked not to wear T-shirts, jeans or leggings.

“Both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours, which should not look flashy. Casual and party apparel should be strictly avoided,” the letter said. “The above order shall be complied scrupulously by all concerned and any deviation from this may invite disciplinary action as per rules.”

Teachers’ organisations in the state are yet to issue any response to the order.

The order has been sent to the mission director of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, directors of elementary education, secondary education, and State Council of Educational Research and Training, the education minister’s office, all inspectors of schools and district elementary education officers.

The state government wants to uphold the decency of education institutes and this decision was a part of it, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said on Saturday.

“If all the students can wear uniform in their schools, why can’t the teachers maintain this? The teachers should dress properly. This will give a positive message,” Pegu said.