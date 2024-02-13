 Assam govt presents ₹774.47 crore deficit budget; no new taxes proposed - Hindustan Times
Assam govt presents 774.47 crore deficit budget; no new taxes proposed

ByUtpal Parashar
Feb 13, 2024 09:51 AM IST

Among the budget’s key highlights was the announcement of a scheme to send 25,000 pilgrims to visit the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

With no new taxes proposed, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog on Monday presented the state’s 774.47 cr deficit budget for 2024-25 financial year.

Addressing the ongoing budget session, Neog mentioned that the total budget for the coming financial year will be 2.9 lakh crore.

“Budget estimates for 2024-25 show receipt of 143,605.56 crore under consolidated fund of the state. With receipt of 144,550.08 crore under public account and 2,000 crore from contingency fund, the aggregate receipts amount to 290,155.65 crore,” Neog said.

The minister mentioned that total expenditure from consolidated fund in 2024-25 is estimated at 143,890.62 crore.

She said that that when expenditure of 142,670.09 crore under public account and 2,000 crore under contingency fund is taken into account, the aggregate expenditure for 2024-25 is estimated at 288,560.71 crore.

“There would be a budget surplus of 1594.94 crore during the financial year. If we take into account the deficit of 2369.41 crore at the start of the financial year, the budget deficit at the end of 2024-25 is estimated at 774.47 crore,” Neog stated.

The minister stated that the size of Assam GSDP (gross state domestic product) is estimated to be 6.43 lakh crore in 2024-25 in comparison to 5.7 lakh crore in the current financial year.

Hailing the budget, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that this budget will help place Assam among the top five states in the country.

“This budget has provided a realistic roadmap for sustainable growth with creation of employment opportunities. Our economic growth is consistently exceeding the national GDP growth rate,” said Sarma.

Among the budget’s key highlights was the announcement of a scheme to send 25,000 pilgrims to visit the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Named Punya Tirtha Yojana, the government has earmarked 25 crore in the budget for the same.

Neog added that the government will support one million girls with financial grants as admission incentive for their higher education.

Each girl student who joins class 11 will receive 10,000 and those joining first year of graduation will be given 12,500.

A total outlay of 240 crore has been allocated for this in the budget.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

