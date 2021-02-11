Assam Budget presentation deferred due to clash with governor's speech
The tabling of Assam's interim Budget was postponed on Thursday hours before its schedule, an assembly official said.
The tabling of the interim Budget was postponed to Friday, stating that it clashed with the Governor's address but sources claimed that it was deferred as state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was accompanying Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached the state in the early hours on a sudden "personal visit".
It is the last Budget of the present BJP-led government before the state goes to the polls.
The three-day session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to continue till Saturday.
"The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) last night decided to defer presentation of the Budget to Friday because the Governor's speech was there today. The BAC saw that keeping two important presentations on the same day would have dragged the affairs for a long time," Assam Assembly Secretary Amarendra Narayan Deka told PTI.
He denied that the development has any connection to the visit of Shah.
As per the Assembly Calendar of the present session, 'Vote on Accounts Budget for 2021-22' was listed at serial number 9 of Thursday's business.
Shah arrived around 2.30 am in Guwahati and met Ananta Roy of the Koch-Rajbongshi community at Chatipur in Assam's Chirang district in the morning.
Shah's meeting with the Greater Coochbehar Peoples' Association leader comes ahead of the assembly elections in neighbouring West Bengal.
Sarma, a powerful BJP leader in the Northeast, was accompanying Shah and that is why "the budget could not be presented today", sources said.
When contacted, several spokespersons of the BJP said they were unaware of Shah's visit to the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aligarh farmers' meeting: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, 5000 others booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP does not believe in political untouchability, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir: 1st mahapanchayat in Punjab today after success in UP, Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Budget presentation deferred due to clash with governor's speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to see average salary increase of 6.4 per cent in 2021: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 85% of Uttarakhand districts hot spots of extreme floods: Analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11 per cent in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices steady at ₹32,220 per 10 gram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sapna Choudhary booked by Delhi Police in cheating case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No VIP treatment at Amavasya: Pragyaraj I-G After Priyanka's Sangam Announcement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mamata too will chant Jai Shri Ram when election ends': Amit Shah in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Road to fighting climate change through climate justice:PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh’s full statement on ‘present situation’ in eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His views relevant even today’: PM Modi pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s agreement with China on disengagement with troops: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox