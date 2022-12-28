Assam man hangs self on Facebook live, blames girlfriend

SILCHAR:

A 27-year-old Assam man died by suicide and recorded the incident on his Facebook live blaming his girlfriend and apologised to his family members, police said. The man was a resident of Cachar’s Kalain area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Victim’s elder brother said the incident took place on Monday at midnight minutes after his brother texted him that he was coming home. “I immediately called the house owner in Silchar where my brother used to live on rent. He blocked all family members on Facebook before going live,” he said.

“They all rushed to his room but it was late, they saw his body hanging from a ceiling fan and called the police,” he said.

Also Read: Ukrainian national, 50, hangs self in Varanasi hotel, probe on

In Facebook live, the man claimed that his girlfriend recently refused to marry him after being in a relationship for many years.

“I sent a formal proposal of marriage and in front of everyone, she refused. Later her uncle came to me and said they will kill her because of our relationship. Now I am leaving this world so that she doesn’t suffer because of me,” the man allegedly said in the live video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am saying sorry to my mother, uncle, aunt, sister, elder brother, niece and brother-in-law. I love you all but I love my girlfriend more and I can’t live without her,” he can be further heard saying in the Facebook video.

Superintendent of police (SP), Cachar, Numal Mahatta said they are yet to receive a formal complaint from the family, meanwhile an investigation into the matter has been launched.

“The victim’s body was sent to SMCH for postmortem. Once the report comes, we will register a case,” said the SP.

According to the victim’s family members, they had gone to Kalain police station on Wednesday to register a complaint but were suggested to go to Silchar as the case is being investigated by Silchar’s Rangirkhari police

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290.