Ukrainian national, 50, hangs self in Varanasi hotel, probe on

VARANASI A 50-year-old Ukrainian national allegedly killed himself in Varanasi, said police. While the time of his death has not been ascertained, his body was found hanging from the ceiling of his hotel room on Sunday (December 25). No suicide note was found in the room.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide as the room was locked from the inside. We have informed the Ukrainian embassy about the incident and launched a probe into the matter,” said Varanasi ACP Santosh Kumar Singh.

Speaking on the incident, the owner of the guesthouse, said, “He arrived in our hotel on November 29. On Saturday (December 24) night, he went into his room as usual. However, on getting no response from the room till late Sunday, we informed the police. Later, his body was found hanging from the ceiling of his room.”

The body has been sent for autopsy. Further police action will depend on the post-mortem report.