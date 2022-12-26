Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam: NIA court sentences two Hizbul recruiters to 5 years imprisonment

Published on Dec 26, 2022 02:34 PM IST

A case against the accused persons initially was registered at Jamunamukh police station in Hojai on September 14, 2018, and later re-registered by NIA on October 5 the same year after it was transferred to the central agency

The accused were sentenced under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for organizing a terror camp (Representative Photo)
ByUtpal Parashar

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Assam’s Guwahati sentenced two accused persons to five years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in the recruitment case for Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (a terrorist organisation), the agency said.

The court convicted two persons identified as Shahnawaj Alam and Omar Faruque, both residents of Hojai district in Assam, on Friday under criminal conspiracy and several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for organizing a terror camp, harbouring terrorists and their links with a terror outfit.

A case against the accused persons initially was registered at Jamunamukh police station in Hojai on September 14, 2018, and later re-registered by NIA on October 5 the same year after it was transferred to the central agency. Accordingly, a charge sheet by the NIA was filed on March 11, 2019.

According to an NIA release, the case unravelled following the arrest of Alam, who had close connections with Kamruz Zaman, a terrorist belonging to the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Alam was arrested on September 13, 2018.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Zaman, Alam, Faruque and other accused entered into a conspiracy to recruit members for raising a module of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in the state of Assam for striking terror in the minds of people by terrorist activities,” the NIA release said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, NIA stated.

