Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen module, arrest 5 terror associates

Security forces on Thursday busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen and arrested five terror associates in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

J&K Police said inputs were received about a Hizbul module active in Kralpora area which had been sheltering terrorists and managing their logistics, including arms and ammunition.

“Based on this information, a joint team of police and army nabbed three terror associates Abdul Rouf Malik, Altaf Ahmad Payer and Riyaz Ahmad Lone. During questioning, they disclosed the location of two hideouts built for Hizbul terrorists on their instructions of Pakistan-based handler Farooq Ahmad Pir alias Nadeem Usmani of Kakroosa in Kupwara, who is presently based in POK,” a police spokesperson said, adding that both the hideouts have been busted.

“One AK rifle, two AK magazines, 119 AK ammunition, one pistol, one pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, six hand grenades, one IED, two detonators, as many wire bundles, and one water tank have been recovered from the hideouts,” he added.

“The trio had received ₹6 lakh in June, which was meant to procure material for construction of hideouts and buying arms and ammunition. Of the said amount, ₹64,000 has also been seized,” the spokesperson said.

Two more terror associates -- Abdul Majeed Beigh of Budgam and another from Bandipora -- have been detained for actively supporting the trio in their activities, the spokesperson said.

“They were being handled by one more handler, Fayaz Geelani of Budgam, who is presently based in POK. The arrested group, in addition to providing logistic support, arms, ammunition and other facilities for the commission of terror activities, was also tasked to select targets for terrorists in the Valley and radicalise more youths to join their ranks,” he added.

A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered at the Kralpora police station against them and further investigation is on.