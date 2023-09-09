Assam police constable arrested for stealing onions during night patrol

An Assam police constable has been arrested from Dhubri district for allegedly stealing onions during night duty. The alleged incident took place in the wee hours of Friday, and he was arrested in the evening, the police said.

For representational purposes only. (Reuters Photo)

The constable, identified as 50-year-old Shivesh Sen Gupta, was on night patrol duty. CCTV footage showed him stealing a sack of onion from a parked vehicle at a godown in Ward 5 of Dhubri town.

Owners of the godown, Mubarak Hussain and Mynal Haque, submitted the CCTV video footage to the police. But before the police received the CCTV footage, a clip was shared on social media and instantly grabbed the attention of citizens.

Senior police officials refused to talk to media persons about the alleged incident, but some investigating officers said that Sen Gupta has been arrested under charges of theft and for defaming the police department.

After the arrest, the constable was taken to Dhubri Sadar police station for interrogation. He is likely to face departmental action.

“The theft took place around 3am when there was no one in the godown. Maybe he did not realise that he was under CCTV surveillance,” a police official said.

