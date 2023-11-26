Assam police launches trust-building initiative to bring back ULFA cadres home

To bring back the youths home who have joined the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I) in recent years, Assam Police have launched a trust-building initiative and invited the families of the youths to discuss ways of rehabilitation.

Family members of ULFA-I cadres meeting police and Army personnel in various parts of Assam (HT Photo/Sourced)

Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Saturday shared this information through a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said that an initiative has been launched in the state to connect with family members of ULFA cadres and help them bring back.

“From Conflict to Collaboration: A trust-building initiative for a peaceful future, under which, the families of ULFA cadres are being invited to Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) camps and police stations for trust-building to help them bring their children back to the mainstream.”

According to the DGP, this initiative holds immense potential and promotes peace and reconciliation in the region.

Singh said that the three main objectives of the initiative include “filling up the gap between the security forces and the families of ULFA cadres, creating a foundation of mutual respect and understanding, encouraging rehabilitation and re-integration and promoting peace and reconciliation”.

By engaging with the families, it also seeks to encourage rehabilitation and reintegration of ULFA cadres into mainstream society.

Police said that several families agreed to attend the meetings and expressed their views on the same. “Most of them said that they were not aware of the fact that their kids were joining ULFA-I. But now they want them to come back home,” a senior cop said.

According to the police, youths from different parts of Assam have joined ULFA-I in recent years and it is suspected that they were taken to the remote areas of Myanmar.

In September this year, ULFA-I executed four cadres, including a senior political leader, a lady and two youths for allegedly disobeying their constitution by attempting to flee their camps in Myanmar. All of them were Assam residents.

Speaking to the reporters, the father of one of the youth cadre claimed that the condition of the ULFA-I camp in Myanmar is pathetic and below standard.

According to him, his son along with another young cadre, attempted to escape from camp in September but both of them were caught by ULFA-I leaders and executed.

Sharing the deceased youth’s father’s quote from a media report, DGP Singh on October 28 wrote on X, “My question remains the same - Why waste your life for an ungrateful tyrant.”

He further wrote, “My request to the youth of Assam, do not waste your life for a person and organisation for whom your life does not matter.”

After this incident, at least six youths returned home and they surrendered before the police.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on November 16 said that 8,756 militants from different organisations have been rehabilitated across the state over the last two years.

The latest surrender took place on November 24 in Charaideo district. The two cadres were identified as Nayan Patmaut alias Bikash Axom and Deepak Hatibarua alias Dibya Axom, according to the police.

On November 22, a 30-year-old ULFA-I cadre was sent to trigger a grenade blast near an army camp in Assam’s Tinsukia district but he surrendered before the police.