Assam police officer held for sexually assaulting minor over phone

The Assam police have arrested a sub-inspector for the alleged sexual assault of a minor over the phone, officials said on Tuesday.

SI Dhirendra Nath, 55, was arrested from Assam’s Karimganj, said police.

The arrest was made following a complaint from a minor girl, who alleged that the officer used sexually provocative words several times while speaking to her over the phone. She also submitted the audio clips of the recording to establish her claims.

According to the police, Nath was the investigating officer in the case of the minor girl, who is a rape survivor.

“The audio clips matched the complaint and our officials registered a case against the accused police personnel. He was later arrested,” said a senior police officer.

A case against the accused officer was registered at Karimganj police station under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and other charges.

Although the arrest has been made, the department is investigating the authenticity of the audio clips, Assam police officials said.

“With the use of her smartphone, she gave us details with proof. The accused was produced before the court with all evidence and he has been sent to jail as of now,” an official involved in the case said.

Moreover, the family of the minor has also accused the officer of harassing and taking advantage of the girl again and again.

“It was too difficult for her to handle the pressure which was coming from the police officer. He wanted to get sexual advantage from a minor rape survivor,” said the girl’s family.