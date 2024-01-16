Assam revives traditional bull fights nine years after SC ban

The Assam Government on Tuesday revived the traditional buffalo fight (Moh-Juj), nine years after it was stopped following the Supreme Court’s ban on Tamilnadu’s Jallikattu and bullock cart races in Maharashtra. Moh-Juj was introduced to Assamese culture by 30th Ahom king Swargadeo Rudra Singha nearly 200 years ago.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma attended the event organised at Ahotguri area in Nagaon district on Tuesday morning.

Sarma later wrote on X, “In another effort to revive and preserve Assam’s timeless Bihu traditions, I had the privilege of witnessing the Moh-Juj after a nine-year hiatus in Ahotguri.”

The Supreme Court in 2014 outlawed Jallikattu and bullock-cart races in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and later stayed a 2016 central government order to permit the traditional bull-fights.

However, in May last year, a five-judge bench of the SC upheld the amendments made by the legislatures of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 and allowed bull-taming sports like jallikattu, kambala, and bullock-cart races.

In October last year, the Gauhati high court asked the Assam Government to clarify its position on the matter and representatives of the government said that they are framing a standard operating procedures (SOP).

On December 8, 2023, the state cabinet approved traditional buffalo fights under strict SOP and the chief minister said that the organisers must ensure that no animal gets hurt during the sport.

The chief minister while attending the event in Ahotguri on Tuesday, said that they ensured the safety of the animals while organising the sport.

“This traditional buffalo-fight is now conducted for the first time under stringent government guidelines, ensuring a delicate harmony between animal welfare and the celebration of our ancient culture,” he said.

“Apart from Moh-Juj, Swargadeo Rudra Singha also introduced elephant-fights and bird fights during his time and these events used to bring society together,” Sarma said.

Thousands of people attended the buffalo fight in Nagaon on Tuesday and those who could not attend, sent their wishes. Parliamentary Affairs minister, Assam, Pijush Hazarika was one of them.

He said, “I am glad to learn that the chief minister saw the Moh-Juj, an integral Bihu celebration at my village in Ahotguri. This competition is being conducted after 9 years because of a new SoP adopted by our cabinet that takes into consideration the welfare of the buffaloes.”

In a similar manner, Assam Government revived a traditional bird-fight ‘Bulbuli fight’ which was banned by the high court in 2016. It was organised in Hayagriva Madhav on Monday and Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his family members attended this.

Sarma later wrote on X, “Breathing life into our ancient customs and rituals has been a cornerstone of our policies. After nearly a decade, I was able to witness the bulbuli fight, a quintessential Bihu tradition which was recently revived by our government.”

However, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India has requested the Assam chief minister to urgently stop Moh-juj (buffalo fights) and Bulbuli bird fights held during the Bhogali Bihu utsav and withdraw the cabinet decision dated December 8.

In a letter to CM Sarma, PETA wrote that these animal fights are violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 and judgments of the Supreme Court of India including in Animal Welfare Board of India vs A Nagaraja, (2014) 7 SCC 54 (A. Nagaraj Judgment).