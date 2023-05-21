Assam: School principal suspended, booked under POCSO for minor’s sexual assault

A higher secondary school principal has been suspended while a case under the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at the school campus, police said.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that incident took place a few days ago and a complaint against the principal was lodged at Badarpur police station on May 18.

According to the minor girl, the principal called her in-between regular classes and assaulted her sexually. He also threatened to fail her in all subjects if she reveals the incident to anyone, police said.

Karimganj district superintendent of police (SP) Partha Pratim Das told HT that the principal is absconding since Friday and a search operation has been launched to nab him.

Also Read: Assam: Man gets 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment for forcibly marrying minor

Ordering the suspension of the principal, director of secondary education, Assam, Mamata Hojai, wrote that the inspector of schools, Karimganj, submitted a report regarding the alleged sexual harassment following which the department has suspended the accused principal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Report regarding involvement in sexual exploitation of a minor girl has been published in the media which has maligned the image of our department. There is a demand from the public and the guardians of students for immediate departmental action against him,” Hojai wrote.

“Considering this, the departmental proceeding was called for (against the accused principal). He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964,” the letter further read.

The director added, “During the suspension period, he will receive subsistence allowances as per the rule as admissible. He is suggested not to leave the district without prior permission of the competent authority.”

Meanwhile, police said that the girl has been sent for medical examination after recording her statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}