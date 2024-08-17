Assam teacher booked for allegedly forcing girl student to watch porn in classroom

A head teacher of a government school in Assam’s Karimganj district has been booked for allegedly forcing a girl student to watch pornography in the classroom, police said on Saturday. Police have registered a case against the teacher under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representational image)

Karimganj superintendent of police (SP) Partha Pratim Das said the incident took place on August 12 and police have registered a case against the teacher under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Family members of the girl said that she initially hesitated to tell them about the incident, but she later revealed it to her mother. “She revealed that the teacher forced her to watch something ugly. He also touched her inappropriately,” said a family member.

The SP said angry locals tried to attack the teacher, but he managed to escape. They vandalised the school and set it ablaze, he added.

“Since the locals have caused damage to government property, we’ll register a case against them too. We are investigating the matter as of now,” he said.

“We send our kids to school so that they get education and become better human beings, but what they’ll learn from a teacher like this,” said a local on the condition of anonymity.