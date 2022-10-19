Assam: TMC youth briefly detained over social media post involving BJP MLA

The Assam police on Tuesday detained a Trinamool Congress youth leader from Silchar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in a social media post. He was released on Wednesday evening basis a condition bond.

Tarapur resident Dipjoy Paul (32) was picked up after an FIR was lodged on October 17 under sections 120b, 427, 295b, 501 and section-3 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, the police said.

BJP youth worker Kanchan Deb, who filed the FIR, alleged that the accused destroyed some road dividers in Silchar, and also “hurt sentiments” in a social media post.

Paul had shared a picture showing Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha, SP Numal Mahatta and some other BJP members were purportedly worshiping a road divider. Paul in his post wrote ‘Divider Puja’ and tagged with laughter emoticons.

“In our culture, we offer puja whenever we start any good thing. This was a similar act which was mocked by the TMC leader. They are inspired by West Bengal’s anti-Hindu culture and trying to pollute our society. We won’t allow them to do this,” Deb said.

Cachar’s superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said they detained Paul from his residence for interrogation.

“There were complaints and we had to investigate the matter. Bringing him to the police station was part of our investigation and if we find any truth in the allegations, actions will be taken,” he said.

Paul’s family members informed that he was detained at around 1 am on Tuesday night. His brother-in-law Ashish Haldar said a team of police officers came to the youth’s house on Tuesday midnight and asked him to go with them.

“The on-duty police personnel assured that there is nothing to be worried about. They took him to Silchar Civil Hospital first and later he was sent to Sadar police station,” Haldar said.

The local TMC leaders waited outside the police station for the whole night. A TMC youth leader said, “It was a matter of concern because we have seen police torturing arrested people in the recent past.”

Advocate Soumen Choudhary on Wednesday afternoon moved a bail petition, and said, “The police cannot register a case with this social media post. We would have moved the court if the police had refused his bail petition.”