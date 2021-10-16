Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Assam plans to form religious tourist circuit of places travelled by 15th century scholar
Assam plans to form religious tourist circuit of places travelled by 15th century scholar

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev had developed a fine understanding about India, and its culture and civilisation via his pilgrimages to several religious places of India.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government is planning to craft a religious tourist circuit comprising all places travelled by 15th century Vaishnavite scholar Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. He added that steps are being taken to build tourist lodges to accommodate pilgrims.

According to an official statement, Sarma stressed on the requirement and opportunities for study on the life and teachings of Sankardev – one of the greatest Assamese scholars of all time, news agency PTI reported. 

The chief minister also highlighted the scholar’s role as a great social reformer, who laid the foundation stone of the greater Assamese society, PTI reported him as saying while addressing a programme at Sri Sri Sankardev Mandir at Sualkuchi in Kamrup (Rural) district. 

Sarma added that the spiritual guru had developed a fine understanding about India, and its culture and civilisation via his pilgrimages to several religious places of India. The BJP leader noted that the scholar brought about an amalgamation of Indian and Assamese cultures. 

The chief minister added that given Sankardev’s religious and social contributions, there is still adequate scope for research on his life and teachings.

At the programme, Sarma also inaugurated the Srimanta Madhavdev Library.

