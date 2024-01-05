Assam transporters’ union begin 48-hour strike against new hit-and-run law

Guwahati: Commercial and public vehicles stayed off the road in Assam since Friday morning as the transporters’ union began their 48-hour strike against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Movement of vehicle came to halt in Assam on Friday amid state-wide strike (PTI Photo)

The strike, which began 5am on Friday and would continue till 5am on Sunday, was jointly called by All Assam Motor Transport Association and Assam Motor Worker Association.

Daily life took a hit as many essential services, including buses, taxis, and cabs, remained unavailable to the public. Meanwhile, long queues were seen at petrol pumps, with people lining up to fill fuel tanks amid fears of supply crunch.

According to the protesting associations, the provisions under the new penal law puts all the blame on the drivers.

“The new law puts all the blame on us, and it has increased the punishment from two years to 10 in hit-and-run cases. The law says, if a driver takes the injured person to hospital after the accident, the punishment will be half, but on the ground, if a driver does this, he will be killed by the mob,” All Assam Motor Transport Association president Dhiren Sharmah said.

The new law on hit-and-run cases is anti-drivers and is against owners of vehicles, another union protestor said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, has a provision that attracts punishment of up to 10 years and a fine of ₹7 lakh for drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration.

Sharmah said that not every time drivers are responsible for accidents, but the government did not consider this while framing the law. “In many cases, irresponsible movements by others cause accidents but as per the new rules, only we will face consequences,” he said.

The protestors said they had called for a strike to press their demand for the withdrawal of the legislation. According to the protesters, the Assam government has the option not to implement the new rules.

Speaking to HT, state transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya said he would meet the protestors in Guwahati to understand their demands.

On Wednesday, the transport unions from across the country held a protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the new penal law. Last week, the truckers had staged a protest against the new penal law but ended their strike on Tuesday after assurance.