Assam University replaces Gown-Caps with Khadi jacket and pagdi in convocation

The Assam University has replaced the traditional gown and caps with Indian khadi jacket and pagdi in its 20th convocation in a move to “replace the western culture from the Indian education system.”

The Assam University vice chancellor said gowns are not suitable for Indian environment. (HT Photo)

The central university in Silchar, established in 1994, is conducting a two-day convocation, which began on Satuday, where the students of the university campus and affiliated colleges are being awarded degrees.

Vice chancellor, Professor Rajib Mohan Pant said that gowns and caps were adopted from western culture and the time has arrived to replace this from Indian education system.

“Gowns are not suitable for Indian environment. We have such a rich culture to celebrate and we have taken a step this year. This will continue and we’ll try to include the art and craft of northeast India in our convocation attire in future,” he told HT.

The vice chancellor of the Himachal Pradesh University, Professor Sat Prakash Bansal attended the convocation as the chief guest. He also delivered the Convocation Address on the opening day.

He said that post independence, several education policies were adopted in India but they were only aimed at expanding the structure and were not qualitative.

“There were Vistar (expansion) but no Vikaas (upgradation) of education in our country. The new education policy will increase the quantity of education. Our next generation will have a chance to read about Indian saints instead of western individuals,” Bansal said.

He also said that more than 80 percent of the successful students in Assam University are girls and it shows how ‘beti bachao beti padhao’ campaign is successfully working.

According to the university authorities, 10,769 students from various courses will be honoured at the convocation.

Director general Uttarakhand State Council for Science & Technology, professor Durgesh Pant will attend the second day of the convocation as chief guest.

However, a section of the students attending the convocation expressed displeasure over the high amount of money charged for attending the event.

Along with the Khadi jacket and white pagdi, the students were given Uttariyo (traditional piece of cloth similar to Assamese Gamosa) to wear during the convocation. The students alleged that used Uttariyo of University of Lucknow were given to them.

The students posted pictures of those Uttariyo on social media and wrote that they had to pay ₹2,500 to attend the convocation but the university gave them used clothes.

However, the vice chancellor said that considering the number of applicants, they collected the traditional clothes from various parts of the country.