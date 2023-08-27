FIR against Assam woman cop for allegedly pouring boiling water on house help

The Assam police have registered a criminal case against a woman police officer for allegedly confining and torturing her domestic help in her house for several days and pouring boiling water on her. The domestic help alleged that the woman police officer had been torturing her for several days. (Representative Image)

The lady officer has been identified as Subhalakshmi Dutta, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), posted in Sivasagar district.

The victim identified as Anima Praja, from Nazira area of the district,lodged a first information report (FIR) against Dutta on Saturday.

In the FIR, Praja alleged that Dutta confined her inside the bathroom of police quarters and threw boiling hot water on her.

“She has been torturing me for several days and threatened me to keep my mouth shut. She is a senior police officer and I didn’t have courage to stand against her. But now things have crossed limits and I believe, if I don’t stand for my own safety, it’ll only increase,” she said.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Sivasagar district, Subhrajyoti Bora on Sunday denied the allegations and told the media that they’ll see if any such complaints were lodged.

However, Assam director general of police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh through a social media post on Sunday evening said that a criminal case was lodged against SDPO Subhalakshmi Dutta.

Singh wrote, “Reference reported incident of assault of house maid at Nazira by a serving police officer. A criminal case has been registered at Nazira and being investigated. Assam Police headquarter has ordered an enquiry into the allegation levelled.”

According to officials familiar with the matter, in the initial investigation, they found body marks of external injuries on Anima Praja’s body. “She has gone through medical checkups and once the reports come, we’ll submit it to the authorities,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

