Ludhiana | Names of 2 labour union leaders removed from FIR in assault case

Police on Sunday removed names of two labour union leaders from an FIR registered in a case of assault on a hardware store owner.

Labour unions in the city had announced a massive protest outside the Division Number 7 police station on Sunday, alleging that the two leaders, Jagdish Singh and Gurdeep Singh, had been implicated in the case. After police gave the duo a clean chit, the protest was called off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajwinder Singh, president of textile-hosiery workers’ union, alleged that the owner of a hardware store had thrashed his 14-year-old employee in June after the latter demanded his salary which had not been paid for the past five months.

“The parents of the boy had lodged a complaint with Division Number 7 police, but no action was taken. After labour unions staged a protest, police registered a case against the minor boy’s employer in July, but appropriate sections were not added to the FIR. We had raised the issue before the police commissioner, but to no avail,” Rajwinder said.

Meanwhile, police had lodged a cross FIR against the minor, Jagdish Singh, general secretary, and Gurdeep Singh, vice-president of the union, and two others for allegedly assaulting the employer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The unions had met police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma seeking probe in the matter, following which the investigation was marked to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city- 4) Tushar Gupta.

Rajwinder alleged that police were delaying the probe, following which they announced the protest.