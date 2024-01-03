Assault on councillors: Jayant lashes out at BJP

MEERUT RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary (HT File Photo)

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary met the councillors who were assaulted by BJP leaders in the Meerut Nagar Nigam house on Saturday and questioned chief minister Yogi Adityanath about the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Interacting with media persons after meeting the councillors and their families, Jayant said, “The chief minister should tell where is rule of law in the state? The minister and MLA have ruined the dignity of the House by thrashing the councillors”.

He said that videos provided evidences yet the accused were being saved. The aggrieved councillors were being threatened.

The RLD keader said that anarchy was at its peak in the state. Ruling party members were continuously torturing people. Sometimes Dalits were killed and some times backward people were oppressed. The incident of Meerut Municipal Corporation was also one of the atrocities of the ruling party. “Who beat the councillors? Who hurled caste-based slurs ? Everything is recorded in the video but unfortunately the police have registered the case anonymously. Minister and MLA are being saved. Exploited and victimized councillors are being threatened and their families are being intimidated,” said Jayant who was accompnied with SP MLA Atul Pradhan and others.

Jayant Choudhary reached Zahidpur on Monday and met councillor Ashish Choudhary and Kirti Ghopla who were assaulted by BJP leaders on Saturday.

Jayant said that the incident would not be tolerated and and RLD would participate in the proposed panchayat on the issue on January 10.