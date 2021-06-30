Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assets worth 4.10 crore attached by ED in Srijan scam

PATNA Assets worth ₹4
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:15 PM IST
PATNA

Assets worth 4.10 crore have been attached in a money laundering probe linked to the alleged scam involving Srijan NGO in Bihar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday.

Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited, based in Bhagalpur, has been under probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED after alleged embezzlement of government funds to the tune of 2,400 crore came to light in 2017.

The properties attached by ED include 12 flats worth 3.09 crore at Bhagalpur, Patna and Ghaziabad, five plots or houses worth 87.77 lakh at Bhagalpur, Deoghar and Sitamarhi, a Scorpio car worth Rs11.87 lakh and Rs1.20 lakh in bank accounts.

These properties are owned by various accused, including SMVSSL’s secretary Manorama Devi who is the main accused, bank officials and government employees. Manorama Devi died on February 13, 2017.

ED investigation so far has revealed that huge funds were siphoned from the government accounts illegally into the bank accounts of SMVSS.

This is the second provisional attachment in the Srijan scam case. In May last year, ED had attached flats and land worth Rs14.32 crore belonging to businessmen, government officials and others.

