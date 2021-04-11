At 105, Moga woman takes first shot of corona vaccine

Kartar Kaur, 105, of Moga’s Bhinder Khurd village, received her first shot of the coronavirus vaccine along with her 80-year-old son, Harvinder Singh, on Sunday and urged people not to hesitate and get themselves vaccinated. Her grandson and former councillor Manjit Singh Mann organised the camp in ward number 3. Around 200 people were vaccinated at the camp.

“I believe that the vaccination will keep the fatal disease at bay. I advise people to follow all coronavirus-related guidelines. There is no adverse effect on my health,” Kaur said, after taking the jab.

“The spirit of Mata Kartar Kaur is inspiring. I appeal to all eligible people above 45 to get rid of their hesitancy and get themselves and their families vaccinated,” said Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans.

The DC added in Moga district, the vaccination drive is being carried out at all civil hospitals, community health centres and 91 health and wellness centres. Punjab has witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Till Saturday, the state had reported around 2.7 lakh cases and 7,448 deaths. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has also requested the Centre to provide additional vaccines.