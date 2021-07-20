At 123, J&K sees lowest daily Covid count in 4 months

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday witnessed one Covid-related death and 123 fresh infections, the lowest daily count in four months.

The last time the UT had recorded cases in the ballpark was March 16 when 97 cases had been detected.As many as 268 people recovered in the UT, which brought down the active cases to 1,773. So far, 3,20,024 people have contracted the virus in J&K , of which 4,365 have succumbed.

Officials said with 33 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 17 in Jammu and 15 in Doda. Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 407, followed by Jammu district that has 213 infected persons.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad said the situation was improving by the day. “The pace of the ongoing vaccination drive has increased and till date around 5 lakh vaccines have been administered in Srinagar,” he said, adding that around 90% of the population in the 45- 60 age group have been administered the shot.

He also urged the public to follow standard Covid protocols during Eid. Dr M Salim Khan, professor and head community medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar said that only vaccinated butchers should slaughter sacrificial animals and only those of the family who have been vaccinated should deal with the animals while wearing masks and maintain physical distance. Children should be kept away at the time of slaughtering as they are not vaccinated yet.