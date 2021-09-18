Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At JAK LI passing out parade, commandant says army ready for drone warfare as well

Soldiers from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh had their passing out parade on Saturday, where drone warfare was flagged as the next challenge that the Indian army was prepared for
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 08:52 PM IST
At the passing out parade, some family could not hide their pride at their ward making it to the army. (PTI)

Jammu Signifying the Indian Army’s preparedness to address any threat to the country, Officers’ Training Academy commandant Lt Gen MK Das said on Saturday that the army was ready to face the new challenge of Pakistani drones.

“I would like to remind all that on the Army Day this year in New Delhi, there was a presentation on new warfare, of drones attacking drones. Our army chief has taken this drone challenge in right earnest,” said Lt Gen Das, at the passing out parade of 460 soldiers from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who joined the elite JAK LI (Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry) at Dansal near Jammu.

He added that former militants who had laid down their arms and returned to the national mainstream have turned out to be the finest soldiers in the army. “The Indian Army is being readied on how to face this challenge and I would like to say that for this challenge, the army and the JAK LI are ready. Our recruits are also being trained for cyber security, science and technology. In their units they are oriented to face all kinds of challenges, including drones,” he said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir was the crown of India and the country’s leadership was focused on its development and progress.

On surrendered militants, he said, “The surrender opportunity is there. Our regiment has a special unit to bring them back into mainstream for which 162 Infantry TA JAK LI is there. Some former militants, who returned to the mainstream, have become our best soldiers. I am confident that the day is not far when J&K will make rapid strides forward on the path of peace and development.”

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “The attestation parade, the depiction of the graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier was reviewed by Lt Gen MK Das and Colonel of JAK LI regiment.”

Lt Gen Das, congratulated the young soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation. He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from J&K to come forward to join the security forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents.

AWARDS FOR THE YOUNG GUNS

Recruit Peer Sartaj Ahmed Wani was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and the Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged the ‘Over all Best Recruit’. Recruit Amandeep Singh Chib was awarded the Chewang Rinchen Medal for being ‘Best in Firing’.

Recruit Parmeet Sharma was awarded the Maqbool Sherwani Medal for being ‘Best in Physical Training’ and Recruit Mohammad Asad was awarded the Bana Singh Medal for being ‘Best in Drill’.

