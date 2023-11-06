Atiq’s benami properties: Police acts, assets worth 12.42 cr attached

The Dhumanganj police attached benami properties worth ₹12.42 crore of slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed at Katuhla Gauspur village, near Prayagraj Airport, on Monday.

Property being attached by the police in Prayagraj on Monday (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court of Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma had issued an order to attach the benami property on Saturday. Police attached 5.0510 hectares of land under the Gangsters’ Act in accordance with the order, senior police officials said.

Police teams of Dhumanganj, Puramufti and Airport police stations under ACP Varun Kumar reached the site in Katuhla Gauspur village and put up a board mentioning the attachment order. Police officials made an announcement of the order amid beating of drums and warned trespassers.

ACP (Dhumanganj) Varun Kumar said that the police had registered a case against Atiq Ahmed under the Gangsters’ Act some months back. Apart from Mafia, names of his gang members including Niaz, Zahid, Riyaz and Mohammad Sheikh were also included in the FIR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More properties under scanner

The police has now begun scanning Atiq’s other such properties which may be in the name of others including friends of Atiq’s sons. Police are also scanning bank details of youths close to Atiq’s sons to zero in on such properties.

Police received concrete inputs that many friends and aides of Atiq’s sons are now trying to sell benami properties of slain mafioso brothers. Moreover, some relatives of Atiq are also trying to sell his properties in Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Noida, Kanpur and other places.

Recently, police officials received inputs that Atiq owned benami properties worth several crores even in Kanpur and Noida. Atiq’s kin are trying to sell these benami properties in a bid to save them from being attached under the Gangsters’ Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials said that a friend of Atiq’s son, Ali, was trying to sell the properties. Atiq’s killed son Asad’s friend Atin Zafar was also in contact with many property dealers to sell the properties. Atin was arrested and sent to jail in a case registered against him in Bareilly, where he revealed the names of persons engaged in selling Atiq’s benami properties.

Police officials suspect that Atiq’s two younger sons who are now living in Hatwa may also try to take over possession of their father’s properties and sell them.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!