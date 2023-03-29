Atiq’s four-decade-long ‘reign of terror’ ends with life sentence

Lucknow Atiq Ahmad’s conviction has broken the myth that mafias like him will always manage to escape the clutches of the law, said BJP MP Brij Lal on Tuesday, soon after the mafioso-turned-politician was awarded a jail sentence in a 2006 kidnapping case. Lal, who has served as the director general of police, was referring to the terror that Atiq had created in Prayagraj and surrounding districts with his money and muscle power.

Atiq was given the life term for abducting lawyer Umesh Pal in 2006. (HT Photo)

In over four decades, 101 criminal incidents directly or indirectly involving the former Samajwadi Party leader surfaced in the state. As per police records, the first case -- under sections of murder -- against him was lodged in 1979.

On Tuesday, Atiq was given the life term for abducting lawyer Umesh Pal in 2006. Prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Umesh Pal was kidnapped and threatened with dire consequences. This was a popular trick in Atiq’s playbook which he used to silence witnesses of the crimes he committed, say observers. Earlier, in February this year, Atiq’s kin and their accomplices assassinated Umesh Pal in broad daylight.

Not just Atiq but his brother Khalid Azeem (alias Ashraf) also emerged as a dreaded gangster. Things got to a point where Atiq would hold a court and decide the fate of his rivals. He awarded punishments in several cases that were ‘settled’ outside the court. Even the bars of the police lock-up failed to keep him in check as Atiq continued carrying out illegal activities -- like getting people kidnapped or ordering a hit -- despite being lodged in the prison.

“Atiq Ahmad had been evading conviction in criminal cases lodged against him through different tactics like buying the silence of witnesses or silencing them. This time, the state government was committed to nailing him down in a court of law. I congratulate Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in successfully getting him convicted through a fast-track court,” added Brij Lal.

Another police officer requesting anonymity said, “There was a time when Atiq filed his nomination from jail in 2012 and as many as 10 judges of the Allahabad High Court refused to hear his bail case out of fear. The 11th judge, who finally took up the case, granted him bail.”

In a similar vein, senior lawyer Rohit Kant Srivastava said, “Atiq built his empire by scaring off people. There was a time when no common man could not even think of raising a voice against him. The daylight killing of lawyer Umesh Pal was his way of showing people the consequence of standing against him.”

Speaking on the development, additional director general (law and order), Prashant Kumar, said, “The U.P. Police unit has a zero-tolerance policy against all criminal elements. Court cases against them are being pursued effectively. It is this approach that has ensured Atiq Ahmad’s conviction and sentence for the first time. Police are monitoring the cases of other such criminals as well.”

RISE OF A DON

Born in Shravasti, Atiq stepped into the world of crime with his first murder in 1979. His name first appeared in the police records of Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj. Soon, Atiq was at loggerheads with the then-dreaded gangster Shauq Ilahi (aka Chand Baba) of old city area, said a senior police officer. After several shootouts and gang wars, Chand Baba was killed in a police encounter in 1989.

With no one to challenge him, Atiq’s muscle power grew with each passing year. His entry into politics further strengthened his ‘grip’ over the region. In 1989, Atiq was elected as the MLA from Allahabad West assembly constituency. He won five consecutive terms between 1989 and 2004. In 2004, he won the Phoolpur Lok Sabha seat and served as an MP till 2009.

The period of political stability in Uttar Pradesh in the late 1990s and early 2000s also helped Atiq use his muscle power as a leverage. As several parties reached out to him for support, Atiq’s ruthlessness and misadventures came in plain sight, say people following his journey. When BSP MLA Raju Pal challenged his clout and defeated his brother Khalid Azeem in elections, Atiq and his men killed Pal in full public view in Prayagraj.

Throughout this period, FIRs against him also multiplied in Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Kanpur, and even in other states. “He was involved in the cases of murders, attempts to murder, kidnappings, conspiracy, extortion, fraud, issuing threats, land grabbing, and others,” said retired IPS officer KP Singh, who served in Allahabad for a long period.

MAJOR CASES AGAINST ATIQ AHMAD

BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case: In 2005, BSP MLA Raju Pal was shot dead in broad daylight in Prayagraj. Atiq and his brother Ashraf were the key accused in this sensational murder case. A CBI inquiry was ordered by the Supreme Court in 2016 in this case. Raju Pal was murdered barely three months after he won the (then) Allahabad (West) assembly seat, defeating Atiq’s younger brother Ashraf.

Agriculture University assault case: Atiq and his aides allegedly assaulted the staff members of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences in Prayagraj on December 14, 2016, for taking action against two students who were debarred from taking examinations after they were caught cheating. The video of Atiq Ahmad beating the university teacher and employees was widely circulated on the internet.

Lucknow realtor kidnapped and tortured in Deoria jail: A Lucknow-based realtor Mohit Jaiswal was kidnapped by Atiq Ahmed’s aides from Lucknow’s Alambagh area and taken to Deoria jail where he was lodged at that time on December 28, 2018. The realtor was beaten up and tortured by Atiq in jail and forced to sign some documents related to his firm. The realtor later lodged an FIR of kidnapping and torture against Atiq and his aides after he was released and returned to Lucknow in January 2019. The case was later taken over by the CBI in April 2019. The investigation is ongoing in the case. Later, two other businessmen have also accused Ahmed of assault. They too were taken to Deoria jail by his henchmen. Following these allegations, Atiq was shifted to the Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad on the directives of the Supreme Court in June 2019.

Umesh Pal murder case: Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was killed allegedly by Atiq Ahmad’s aides in full public view in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24, 2023.

ATIQ’S POLITICAL JOURNEY

1989: Atiq Ahmed contested his first state assembly election from the Allahabad West constituency as an independent candidate and won the election.

1991: He retained the seat from Allahabad West as an independent candidate.

1993: Atiq joined Samajwadi Party and remained in the party for around six years till 1999.

1993: Atiq won the assembly poll for the third time as an independent candidate from Allahabad West.

1996: He contested and won the assembly polls from the Allahabad West constituency as the Samajwadi Paty candidate

1999: After joining Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Atiq became its president and served at the post till 2003.

2002: Atiq was re-elected as an MLA from the Allahabad West constituency as Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) party candidate.

2003: He rejoined Samajwadi Party.

2004: He contested the general elections from the Phoolpur Lok Sabha seat on a ticket from the Samajwadi Party and was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha. His tenure ended on May 16, 2009.

2012: Atiq Ahmed contested the assembly poll from the Allahabad West constituency as Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) party candidate after the Samajwadi Party expelled him and the Bahujan Samaj Party refused to give him a ticket.

