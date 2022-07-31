Atiq’s son surrenders in Prayagraj, sent to 14 days judicial custody

Ali Ahmad, son of mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, surrendered before the court in Prayagraj and was sent to 14 days judicial custody on Saturday. His bail application was rejected by judicial magistrate fourth, Prayagraj, Shalini Vidhey. He was sent to central jail Naini.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A criminal case of extortion, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation was pending against him at Kareli police station.

Ali had been absconding for almost seven months and on April 9, 2022, the police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 on him.

The judicial magistrate (fourth), before whom Ali surrendered, while accepting the latter’s surrender application, took him into judicial custody.

Subsequently, Ali also moved a bail application with a plea that he had been falsely implicated in this case hence he should be released on bail.

JM, fourth, after hearing Ali’s counsels rejected his bail application, saying that the offences registered against him are cognizable and also of serious nature, hence, the grounds are not sufficient to release him on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR had been lodged against, Ali Ahmad at Kareli police station, Prayagraj, on December 31, 2021, under sections – 147 ( Rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 386 (extortion), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) by one – Mohammed Zeeshan.

Immediately after the FIR and registration of the criminal case, the police made efforts to arrest him but could not succeed. At one stage, the lower court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Later, the DIG, police, Prayagraj range, declared a reward of ₹50,000 on his head.