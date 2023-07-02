ATS arrests three men for carrying out ‘illegal conversions’

LUCKNOW The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested three men on charges of carrying out illegal conversions in Saharanpur. The accused -- Nazim Hasan, Mohammad Sadiq, and Azhar Malik -- were arrested by the ATS on Saturday from various locations in the district.

The ATS will produce Rizwan before the court on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to the ATS, evidence collected from electronic surveillance proved that all three were involved in carrying out the conversion in Saharanpur. Gaurav, a district resident, was trapped by Nazim Hasan, said the ATS.

Hasan first befriended Gaurav and thereafter, brainwashed him to convert to Islam. In this modus operandi, one Reshma of Bengaluru was also involved. She contacted Gaurav through an online game and promised him to marry if he converted to Islam. Reshma is yet to be arrested.

Previous arrests

Earlier, on July 1, the ATS arrested Rizwan Khan, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, who was working as a security guard in a meat factory in Forbesganj, Bihar. Earlier, he was working as a security guard at a meat factory in the Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the ATS, Khan was arrested on charges of carrying out anti-national activities on social media and working as a conduit for terror outfits for recruiting youths. The ATS summoned Khan to its office in Lucknow by sending a notice. After interrogation, the ATS arrested Khan.

The ATS will produce Rizwan before the court on Monday to seek his police custody for further interrogation. In another such operation, the ATS arrested Saddam Sheikh, a native of the Gonda district, on July 1 on charges of carrying out anti-national activities.

Sheikh was working as s driver in a Bengaluru-based firm and was in contact with Kashmir-based militants. After constant monitoring on social media, the ATS summoned Sheikh to its office in Lucknow by sending a notice. According to the ATS, Sheikh was interrogated at its Lucknow office and thereafter, arrested on charges of carrying out anti-national activities.

