...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Attack on police infra will be treated as challenge to rule of law: Yogi

He made the remark while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and inspecting a new security building constructed to enhance protection at the Gorakhnath temple here

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Advertisement

Issuing a strong warning to lawbreakers, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that any attack on police infrastructure would be treated as a direct challenge to the rule of law.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of a security building to enhance protection of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (ANI)

He made the remark while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and inspecting a new security building constructed to enhance protection at the Gorakhnath temple here.

Emphasising the need for strengthening law-and-order infrastructure, he stated that the government has reinforced policing capacity and modernised security facilities across the state.

“If anyone attacks police stations now, they will be dealt with firmly. Such acts will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Security is an essential condition for good governance. Every individual requires safety, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure it,” he said.

He added that in the past, inadequate attention to recruitment, training, and police infrastructure had affected the force’s efficiency.

“Maintaining peace is crucial for development and public confidence. Without proper training and infrastructure, police personnel cannot perform effectively,” he further said.

Officials said the new facility will support better surveillance, crowd management and policing in the busy area. The building includes offices for the additional superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police, a control room, a police store room, and a maintenance workshop. The project has been developed at a cost of over 9.18 crore.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Attack on police infra will be treated as challenge to rule of law: Yogi
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Attack on police infra will be treated as challenge to rule of law: Yogi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.