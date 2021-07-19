Attendance improves in Haryana schools, response remains low at govt institutions

Reopening of schools for students of Class 9 to 12 in Haryana has so far evoked a mixed response from students amid fears of third wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Students of private schools have started toturn up for classes but attendance in government schools remained poor on Monday as well. Teachers, however, claimed that the student strength is improving.

As per officials of the education department, the attendance on the first day (on July 16) in government schools was below 20% but now it’s improving in Karnal and Ambala.

“On Monday, the attendance in government schools reached around 40%. In private schools, 65% of the 50% students allowed to attend classes reached schools,” said Karnal district education officer Rajpal.

“The attendance is improving and students - especially those studying in board classes – are showing interest and their attendance (of the 50% allowed) remains around 70-80% in our school,” said Sheetal Sharma, teacher at a government senior secondary school in Yamunanagar.

Total 1.05 lakh Class 9-12 students studying in 5,293 private schools of 1.62 lakh attended classes in Haryana by following Covid-19 guidelines on Saturday.

As many as 2.06 lakh students of total 5.76 lakh studying in 3,369 government schools visited the school on Saturday, with 72% attendance.

The official said 96 students were not allowed to enter the schools on Monday as their body temperature was not normal.

School authorities have made consent letter from parents mandatory for attending classes but the poor response may create problem as the government is also planning to resume classes for students of Class 6 to 8 from July 23.

The Ambala education department said at least 150 government and private schools have reopened for students but the kids are still confused on government protocol.

Some parents were reluctant to send their children to schools as they fear that the third wave of Covid may hit in the next few months.

“It is worrisome to send children to schools as there were reports that the third wave may target kids and vaccination of kids has not started yet. So, I am not sending my daughter to school even as she is in Class 12,” said Mamta Rani, of Chalaundi village in Kurukshetra.

Shalini Kakkar, parent of a Class 12 girl, said she’ll think of sending her ward to school only after her daughter gets vaccinated.

Ram Chander, of Rohtak, said he is sending his son to school since Friday after the government opened schools after three months.

Ankit Kumar, a Class 11 student from Charkhi Dadri, said he joined school on Saturday and all students are taking precautionary measures during classes.