The process of applying for admission to 62 postgraduate courses in Allahabad University (AU) and its 11 affiliated colleges concluded on Wednesday. AU entrance test for PG courses this month, results by July (File)

Nearly 57,803 candidates had registered by Wednesday evening and of which, 34,357 finally submitted the applications by paying the fees after completing all formalities.

Officials said the AU administration is preparing to conduct the entrance examination in June itself with results likely in the first or second week of July. The counselling is expected in the third week of July.

The entrance examination will be conducted in both online and offline mode in both the cases, along with New Delhi, centers will be set up in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Bareilly. Online examinations will be conducted only in Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram, officials said.

Enrolled students can make alterations

in application forms online till June 15

The official website will remain open from June 14th to June 15th till 5 pm for a record number of 34000 students, who have applied for postgraduate courses in AU and constituent colleges this year, to make any alterations to their application forms.

Last year 31,248 candidates applied.

“These amendments could be made in 15 categories, including names of father-mother, date of birth, gender, address, marital status, aadhaar card number, annual income of guardian, domicile state, educational qualification, hostel, police case, ABC ID, e-mail and mobile number,” said professor JK Pati, AU’s director, admissions.

He said amendments in the applicant’s name, course, disability category will not be allowed. The submission of applications for the postgraduate entrance test (PGAT) began on May 16.

Earlier, the last date of submitting application was June 5th, later extended to June 12th.