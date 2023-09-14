AU objects to use of logo, name by AUAA, warns of action

Allahabad University (AU) has objected to the unauthorised organisation named ‘Allahabad University Alumni Association (AUAA)’ with office-bearers residing in Ghaziabad, and their use of the central University logo, name and pictures of the university buildings as well as Kulgeet of the university.

The Allahabad University campus (HT File Photo)

In an open letter sent to the president and general secretary of AUAA, AU registrar Prof NK Shukla has also objected to the collection of funds in the name of AUAA, without the explicit permission of the University, said AU public relations officer (PRO) Prof Jaya Kapoor.

AU has warned them of action if they fail to cease these activities, she added.

The letter, a copy of which is with HT, points out that such usage creates a false impression of approval of the University, which is clearly not the case.

“ln reply to our earlier letter, you have incorrectly stated that you do not make any such use. The University of Allahabad as an esteemed institution is concerned with maintaining its integrity and reputation. Unauthorised use of the logo undermines these efforts and is misleading individuals into believing that the AUAA is officially endorsed or affiliated with the university. Also, collecting funds in the name of AUAA without any formal agreement or consent from the University administration is sure to create confusion among the alumni, donors, and the general public, leading to a loss of trust and credibility in both the AUAA and the University itself,” the letter reads.

While pointing out that the University has its own alumni association and its purpose is to bring together its alumni for the cause of the institution, the letter points out that the programme of the alumni association shall take place on the University campus, in December 2023.

AUAA on its website claims to be an “esteemed organization dedicated to fostering a strong and vibrant network of alumni from Allahabad University.”.

Though contact numbers of two office-bearers of AUAA given on the website went unanswered, the AUAA website does carry a disclaimer clarifying and informing all individuals, participants, members and the general public about the relationship between Allahabad University Alumni Association (AUAA) and Allahabad University.

“AUAA is an independent alumni association registered as Society under Societies’ Registration Act and formed by graduates of Allahabad University. The Association operates separately and is not officially affiliated with the University. All events, programmes, activities that are organised and statements made by AUAA are entirely decided by the AUAA members. The University does not exercise any control, endorsement, or sanction over these activities. The University does not endorse, sponsor, or approve any of the events, programmes, activities or statements made by AUAA. Any views or opinions expressed during AUAA events are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent the views or the policies of the University.”

It further adds: “AUAA acknowledges the name of Allahabad University is done with the understanding that it is for identification purposes only and not to imply any official association or the endorsement by the University...”

