AU professor to receive Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for music

Noted classical singer and professor in the department of music and performing arts of Allahabad University (AU), Pt Prem Kumar Mallick, will be conferred the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) for the year 2019.

He will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contributions in the field of music (Hindustani Vocal) at a ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on February 23.

He will receive the award along with other artistes from across the country for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 for their contributions in the field of dance, music, theatre and other performing arts announced in November 2022.

“I am greatly honoured and humbled by the award,” said Prof Mallick, while leaving for Delhi on Tuesday to take part in the rehearsal of the award ceremony. Many AU teachers led by president of Allahabad University Teachers’ Association (AUTA) Prof AR Siddiqui congratulated Prof Mallick as he left for Delhi.

Trained under his father

Prof Mallick is a twelfth-generation exponent of Dhrupad vocal music from the Darbhanga tradition. He began training under his father, Dhrupad legend Pandit Vidur Mallick, and also received guidance from his grandfather Pandit Sukhdev Mallick. In 1980, the President of India presented him with a gold medal for coming first at the All India Radio National music competition.

Apart from Dhrupad, he is proficient in khayal, thumri, dadra, tappa, and bhajan repertoire. Pt Mallick has organised workshops across India, Europe, Middle East and North America. He is a ‘top-grade’ artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan.

With a PhD from Allahabad University, he serves as professor of music at the University’s music and performing arts department. In addition to releasing his music commercially, he has archived his traditional repertoire for the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts. He has also authored “Darbhanga Gharana evam Bandishe” and “Darbhanga Tradition and Comparative Study of Four Forms of Indian Classical Music”.

Other awards

He has been given many prominent awards including the prestigious Bihar Government’s “Bihar Kala Puraskar National Award” for 2015, Dhrupad Vibhushan Award, Tulsi Award, All India Radio Presidential Award, Naad Ratna Award, Swami Haridas Award, Mithila Ratna Award and in the year 2019 he was honoured with the prestigious ‘Pandit Manmohan Bhatt memorial Life time Achievement Award’ by the Grammy award winner Padmabhushan Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt- Sangeet Kala Niketan, Jaipur. He has been given International residential fellowship through DAAD, Germany to teach Dhrupad at Berlin, Germany. He also has many disciples who are among the well-known names in the field of Dhrupad all over.