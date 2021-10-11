Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / AU research on capsaicin and its ‘Nobel’ connection
others

AU research on capsaicin and its ‘Nobel’ connection

A research group under Prof SI Rizvi in the Biochemistry department here has been engaged in understanding the non-neuronal effects of capsaicin for the last 15 years.
Chilli Peppers (For Representation Only)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:53 AM IST
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

The Nobel Committee has awarded the 2021 Physiology and Medicine Nobel Prize to US scientists Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch. They had used capsaicin to decipher their study on pain receptors.

The pungent ingredient in chilli peppers, which gives ‘hot taste’ to chillis is capsaicin. This formed the basis of this award-winning research and one which has an indirect connection with Allahabad University (AU) too.

A research group under Prof SI Rizvi in the Biochemistry department here has been engaged in understanding the non-neuronal effects of capsaicin for the last 15 years. This research group has published a large number of research papers on the physiological and biochemical effects of capsaicin.

“Capsaicin is a very interesting molecule. It binds to the same nerve endings on the skin which carry sensation of pain and also sensation of temperature. When capsaicin binds to these nerve endings, termed as nociceptors, the nerve is activated, and we experience a sense of ‘hot’ feeling. However, when capsaicin binds to nociceptors or pain receptors for a longer time the nerve becomes insensitive or numb,” prof Rizvi explained.

RELATED STORIES

This property of capsaicin to make the nerves, which carry sensation of pain, numb has opened up possibilities to use this pungent compound to mitigate pain. It is also a common observation that food tastes hotter when it is at a higher temperature. This is because capsaicin’s effect is augmented by hot temperature, explained prof Rizvi.

Prof Rizvi’s group at the AU has been engaged in research on the effects of capsaicin on the cell membrane. “We have explored a new dimension focused on the question as to why people in hot climatic regions eat more chillies,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Prayagraj, AAP wooing voters with Kejriwal’s free electricity ‘guarantee card’

Kanpur realtor murder case: Two more accused cops held in Gorakhpur

Prayagraj: Juna Akhada to launch mega mission across Uttar Pradesh for Yamuna conservation

Father, uncles, raped me for 5 years, alleges UP teenager; lists 28 names in FIR
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP