AU to conduct entrance for PG, PhD, professional courses; UG admissions to take place through CUET-2022

Allahabad University (AU) will conduct entrance test at its own level for the admission to postgraduate, PhD and professional courses including LLB in the varsity and its constituent colleges for the upcoming academic session (2022-23).

It is expected that tenders will be issued for conducting the entrance examination that AU would be conducting this week. Once the agency is selected, the application process will also be started, officials claimed.

Admission to undergraduate courses in university and colleges will however be done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 only and for which applications are being accepted now, officials said.

This was decided in a meeting of admission committee chaired by AU vice chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava.

Chairman, AU undergraduate admission test, prof JK Pati of the department of Earth and Planetary Sciences said AU would be conducting entrance examination for admission in postgraduate courses and PhD programmes, at its own level.

The university will also give admission in courses run by Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) and LLB among others through the admission tests conducted by AU. This would be separate from the CUET, which is being conducted by the centre and that would pave the way for admissions for UG courses in different Central Universities of the country including AU and its constituent colleges.

Meanwhile, prof Pati said that prof Ashish Saxena has been appointed as the chairman of the admission cell. At the same time, Prof Pati has been made chairman for under graduate admission test (UGAT)-2022, prof Prashant Ghosh has been appointed as chairman of post graduate admission test (PGAT)-2022 and prof Neelam Yadav has been made chairman of combined research entrance test (CRET). Director of the admission cell, prof IR Siddiqui has been made in-charge of Pravesh Bhawan where the counselling of admissions would take place.

The union education ministry has decided to hold a common entrance test for admission in all the central universities of the country, including AU.

Prof Pati said admission for the UG courses at AU will be done strictly through CUET-2022. Registration can be done online at http://cuet.samarth.ac.in

“All candidates seeking admission in AU through CUET 2022, must indicate preference for the university and must strictly follow the prescribed norms,” prof Pati added.