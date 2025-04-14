Menu Explore
AU to recruit teachers against 321 vacant posts

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 14, 2025 06:50 AM IST

Application process begins for 65 posts of professor, 127 posts of associate professor and 129 posts of asst prof

Online application process has kick-started for filling up vacant posts of regular teachers at Allahabad University (AU). A total of 321 posts are on offer including 65 posts of professor, 127 posts of associate professor and 129 posts of assistant professor which will be filled through this exercise, said varsity officials.

Allahabad University campus (HT File photo)
Allahabad University campus (HT File photo)

Online application process for the recruitment has started from April 11 while the last date for registration has been fixed as May 2, they added.

Also, advertisements have been issued for 65 posts of professor in 35 subjects, 127 posts of associate professor in 40 subjects and 129 posts of assistant professor in 46 subjects.

The application fee for candidates (male and female) of unreserved, EWS and OBC category has been fixed at 2,000 while SC/ST candidates will have to pay 1,000 as application fee. For PWD (persons with physical disability including male and female) candidates, 100 has been fixed as application fee.

Confirming the move, AU’s public relations officer (PRO) Prof Jaya Kapoor said that till now during the tenure of vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava since November 30, 2020, around 360 appointments of teachers have been made against 567 teaching posts. Around 1,100 appointments against vacant non-teaching posts also have been done in the university during this time, she added.

Follow Us On