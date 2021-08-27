Aug 11-26: 66% of Covid deaths in state from 3 districts

PUNE Three districts in Maharashtra account for 66 per cent of the deaths related to Covid-19 in the state, as per the state health department. This figure comes from data that covers the period from August 11 to August 26.

The total Covid death toll in the state for the time period is 2,315, of which the three districts, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur, have together reported 1,536 fatalities, which accounts of 66.34% of the overall death toll.

However, district officials state that this due to a reconciliation of the death toll based on late reporting of numbers by private hospitals.

Dr Subhash Chavan, a civil surgeon in Satara district, said, “The numbers may seem higher than they actually are and this is because of the reconciliation of the number of deaths due to Covid-19. Some private hospitals delay updating the numbers. Some have delayed entering data since January. Any strict action, like cancelling the licence would be too harsh, especially since we need the support of private hospitals in case there is a third wave. However, we have told them to enter the pending numbers as soon as possible.”

Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer said, “The state has been reconciling the data for the past few months now. Pune continues to remain a district of concern because the rural areas are driving up the numbers. For the past three months the state health department has been reconciling the deaths pending to be updated, because of the burden on the staff or due to other practical reasons.”

In the other districts, Ahmednagar’s CFR is at 2.1%, Solapur’s at 2.6%, Sangli’s at 2.7% and Ratnagiri at 3%. The cumulative CFR for the state as of Friday is 2.1%.