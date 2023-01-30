Auto driver arrested for abduction, rape of 70-year-old woman in Assam: Police

In a ghastly crime, a 23-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly abducting and raping a 70-year-old widow, police officials said.

The accused is a resident of Cachar’s Dholai area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I slapped her and used my teeth to increase the level of torture. After raping her on field, me and my friend dragged her to auto-rickshaw and raped her multiple times,” the accused told police.

Also Read: Cops suspect senior citizen raped Dharavi girl

According to the complaint, the incident happened around 8pm on January 25. The 70-year-old widow was walking back to her home after attending a wedding in Darmikhal area in Dholai when she was abducted.

Following the FIR, police arrested the accused on January 28. After his confession, he was arrested under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

According to the police, he has been arrested under section 341 (wrongfully restrainment), 376 (rape), 366 (abduction), 509 (using language with intent to insult the modesty of a woman) 379 (theft) of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been produced before the court and further investigations are underway.

The senior citizen was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition, the police said.