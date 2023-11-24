Ayurveda research finds herbomineral combination effective in treating anaemia

Research conducted on 100 patients by a team of Ayurveda experts at the State Government Ayurvedic College, Varanasi, found that the herbomineral combination of herbs and minerals mentioned in Charak Samhita is effective in treating iron deficiency anaemia.

Ayurveda research on herbomineral combination (HT Photo)

Based on the research findings on the herbomineral combination called Yograj Rasayan, a report was prepared in October 2023 and sent to the Ministry of AYUSH, UP, said Prof Manish Mishra, Department of Kaya Chikitsa and Panchakarma.

Prof Mishra led the team of researchers, including Prof KK Dwivedi, Prof Kanchan Gupta (both retired now), Dr Garima, and Dr Neha Bisht. They conducted research on the effectiveness of the herbomineral combination in managing anaemia.

Prof Mishra said, “Anemia is described as Pandu Rog in the 16th chapter of Charak Samhita Chikitsa Sthan. For the management of anemia, Acharya Charak mentioned Yograj Rasayan, a herbomineral combination of 14 medicines, as the best remedy for the treatment of anaemia.”

Yograj is a combination of more than seven herbs, including Haritaki, Baheda, Aanwala, dried ginger, Peepli, kali Mirch, among others, and minerals like lauh bhashma, said Prof Mishra.

A project for research on the effectiveness of Yograj Rasayan was prepared and, after approval by the UP Ayush ministry, the team started research on it in mid-2021.

In a year, the research was conducted on 100 patients with anaemia, aged between 12 and 60. Each patient was given 500 mg Yograj Rasayan twice a day for 90 days continuously. Patients were called for follow-up after an interval of one month, said Prof Mishra.

After Yograj Rasayan Therapy, a tremendous improvement in the condition of every patient was recorded, and patients experienced significant relief in problems like weakness, loss of hunger, headache, leg cramps, pallor, discoloration of skin nails, as well as a significant increase in hemoglobin and other components, said Prof Mishra.

Never before was any concrete research done on this medicine mentioned in Charak Samhita.

