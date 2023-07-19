‘Police in AU: Why is so much force needed, will move court to ask’

Azad Adhikar Sena president and former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was prevented by the police from meeting students protesting at the Allahabad University (AU) Union building on Wednesday. The AU union building gate was locked and the policemen surrounded Amitabh Thakur outside it.

Amitabh Thakur being prevented from entering AU campus on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upset over the presence of a large number of policemen at the university gate, Thakur then staged a sit-in at the Union Hall gate of AU itself. During his protest, he was accompanied by Ganesh Dubey, father of the deceased student Ashutosh Dubey who recently died after collapsing near the AU Union Hall on July 11.

Amitabh Thakur alleged that an ‘undeclared emergency’ had been put in place at AU and said that he would move court soon and ask why so much force was needed in AU.

The former IPS officer also visited other gates of AU’s Arts faculty campus to gain entry but all the gates were locked.

AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor said that statements given by Amitabh Thakur in the media had raised apprehensions that his decision to come to the campus was related to elements creating unrest and anarchy in the university. In view of the strong possibility of disturbance due to his arrival on the campus, he was not allowed to enter the campus, she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}