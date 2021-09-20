Babus don’t listen to us, says MLA Gollen, threatens to withdraw support to Khattar govt

Claiming that bureaucrats don’t listen to elected representatives, thus affecting the latter’s work, independent MLA from Kaithal’s Pundri assembly constituency, Randhir Gollen threatened to withdraw support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government in Haryana if action wasn’t taken against such officials.

During an interaction with mediapersons in Kaithal on Sunday, the first-time legislator said, “I feel the bureaucracy is dominating everywhere (in the government); nobody is ready to listen to elected representations. If they (officers) don’t listen to us, how will we work for the people who have elected us?”

Gollen added, “I will take up this issue with the chief minister. If no action is taken against such officials, I will not hesitate to quit.”

“I am committed to work for the welfare of my constituency, I don’t have any interest in remaining in the government, if I can’t work for my people,” said Gollen, who is also the chairman of Haryana tourism corporation. The legislator also said there was widespread corruption in police stations and tehsils.

In July this year, Randhir Singh Gollen, along with his wife and two sons, was booked for alleged dowry harassment of his daughter-in-law.

Gollen was earlier associated with the BJP but had left the party and contested independently from Pundri as the party did not give him a ticket.