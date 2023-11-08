Baghel alleges Centre sent ED to person managing his election expenses records

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of sending officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the location of the person managing his election expenses records.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo)

“Early in the morning, they sent ED to Suresh Dhingani ji’s location, who accompanied me during the filing of my nomination papers and is managing my election expenses records. This attempt to intimidate the voters of the Patan assembly is destined to meet the same fate as the BJP’s challenges in the 20 seats that voted yesterday. Saheb, don’t underestimate the strength and courage of the people of Chhattisgarh. They enjoy their rice with utmost dignity. It’s a matter of pride, the self-respect of Chhattisgarhiya,” Baghel said.

Baghel is contesting against the BJP’s Vijay Baghel, who is also his relative, from Patan.

The Enforcement Directorate had reportedly conducted a raid at the property of one Suresh Dhingani, a fireworks trader in the Bhilai area of Durg district, although the specific reason for this action is not yet clear.

“I expected to find out the exit poll results of the first phase in a few days, but Saheb revealed it this morning,” Baghel said.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to Baghel’s charges.

The first phase of the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly elections took place on Tuesday, covering 20 seats, while the remaining 70 segments are scheduled for voting in the second phase on November 17.

Last week, ED, which is probing the Mahadev betting app case in Chhattisgarh, claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ had led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

Baghel rejected the allegations and accused the BJP and ED of trying to save the promoters of the app.

“I have already said that the BJP, which knows that they are losing in the Chhattisgarh polls, has put ED and IT in the front... The ED has been playing the lead role in it,” he said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, targeted Baghel over the Mahadev app scam and another Congress chief minister, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot, over the alleged “Red Dairy”, which reportedly provides details about corruption by Gehlot.

“Modi has punctured all tyres of Congress’ corruption machine,” the PM said.

