Baghel rejects ED’s claim that he met judge days before scam accused got bail

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday rejected as “false and mischievous” the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s claim that a high court judge met him days before some of the prime accused in a scam got bail.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the judge met Baghel and that it is impossible to have a free and fair trial in Chhattisgarh. He alleged there was collusion between the accused and “highly placed persons” and sought the transfer of the scam trial outside the state.

The Chhattisgarh government also rejected the claim in its submission before the top court on Thursday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Baghel called it extremely unfortunate that a person holding the post of Solicitor General was making the “false and mischievous” allegations for political purposes. “...I have never met any judge or requested favours for any accused…This is a conspiracy to malign my image and to put the judiciary under pressure, which will be responded to appropriately.”

The scam came to light in 2014 four years before Congress came to power in the state. The state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids and seized cash and documents related to the alleged scam. It also recovered coded diary entries of pay-offs to officials and politicians.

The ruling Congress, which was in the Opposition then, claimed that the scam was worth about ₹36,000 crore and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of their involvement in it.

In 2015, a plea was filed in the Chhattisgarh high court for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the scam, amid alleged attempts of the ACB to save a few Nagrik Apurti Nigam (Public Distribution Corporation) officials involved in the scam.

The plea said the officers cleared 111 samples of rice and 64 of slat even as they were found to be sub-standard and unfit for human consumption.

