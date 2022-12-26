Baghel says they have answered governor’s queries over quota bills, seeks assent

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has said they have answered governor Anusuiya Uikey’s queries over two amendment bills for increasing the overall reservation in the state to 76% while asking her to give her assent to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baghel on Sunday said though there is no such arrangement in the constitution, Uikey sought details, which have been submitted. “We hope that now she would give her assent to the bills.”

The state assembly on December 3 passed the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Bill for proportional quotas.

The bills seek to increase the reservation for Other Backward Classes to 27% from 14% and to 13% from 12% for the Scheduled Caste community. The 32% reservation for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category has been kept unchanged.

A provision for a 4% reservation to the Economic Weaker Section has also been made, taking the total reservation to 76%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 12, Uikey said she sought details from the government to understand how the increase in the reservation to 76% can be defended if the bills are challenged.

She said after getting the answers from the government, she will take advice from her legal cell. Uikey said if she finds the government’s response unsatisfactory, she will look for other options.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brijmohan Agrawal said the government should make public its reply to the governor.

The Chhattisgarh high court in September set aside a 2012 order raising the quota to 58%, calling the reservation exceeding the 50% ceiling unconstitutional.

The decision halted the recruitment process for government jobs. The court also brought down the quota for STs from 32% to 20% and triggered protests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}