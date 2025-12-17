Bahraich serial sex offender gets life in Pocso case

A court in Bahraich has sentenced a man to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹2.40 lakh in a case involving sexual offences against a minor. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO) Arvind Kumar Gautam on Wednesday, who convicted Avinash Pandey alias Simple, 30, a resident of Sujauli under Sujauli police station limits in Bahraich district.

District Government Counsel (DGC) Sant Pratap Singh said a case was lodged on July 3, 2025, registered under Section 137(2) of the BNS against unknown persons.

Several incidents of minor girls aged between 5 and 8 years going missing and later being recovered were reported in the Sujauli area on June 15, June 25 and June 28, 2025.

Through interaction with the victims, police established that the same person was involved in taking the girls and sexually exploiting them. Acting on the description provided by the victims, police intercepted the suspect near Sitaram Puliya on the canal bank of village Bajpur Bankatti.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crimes, and obscene photos and videos of the victims were recovered from his mobile phone, which he had recorded himself. A charge sheet was filed on August 11, 2025, under Sections 137(2), 65(2), 115(2) BNS, Sections 5(m)/6 of the POCSO Act, and Sections 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST Act. Charges were framed by the court on August 22, 2025.

Five sentenced to three years’ RI

A court in Bahraich has convicted five accused in a case of illegal tree felling in a prohibited forest and wildlife-related offences, sentencing each of them to three years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹17,000 each.

The judgment was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge (FTC–II) Anil Kumar, Bahraich. The court observed that the conviction was the result of scientific investigation, precise evidence collection, and effective prosecution by the police and the public prosecutor.

The court found all five accused (Ramadal s/o Jhurrā, Ram Prakat s/o Balram, Mukesh s/o Holi, Sanjay s/o Dashrath and Nankun alias Surendra s/o Mishrilal- all residents of Mehboob Nagar, Motipur police station area, Bahraich, guilty.