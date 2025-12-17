Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bahraich serial sex offender gets life in Pocso case

ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 10:37 pm IST

Several incidents of minor girls aged between 5 and 8 years going missing and later being recovered were reported in the Sujauli area on June 15, June 25 and June 28

A court in Bahraich has sentenced a man to life imprisonment along with a fine of 2.40 lakh in a case involving sexual offences against a minor.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO) Arvind Kumar Gautam on Wednesday, who convicted Avinash Pandey alias Simple, 30, a resident of Sujauli under Sujauli police station limits in Bahraich district.

District Government Counsel (DGC) Sant Pratap Singh said a case was lodged on July 3, 2025, registered under Section 137(2) of the BNS against unknown persons.

Several incidents of minor girls aged between 5 and 8 years going missing and later being recovered were reported in the Sujauli area on June 15, June 25 and June 28, 2025.

Through interaction with the victims, police established that the same person was involved in taking the girls and sexually exploiting them. Acting on the description provided by the victims, police intercepted the suspect near Sitaram Puliya on the canal bank of village Bajpur Bankatti.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crimes, and obscene photos and videos of the victims were recovered from his mobile phone, which he had recorded himself. A charge sheet was filed on August 11, 2025, under Sections 137(2), 65(2), 115(2) BNS, Sections 5(m)/6 of the POCSO Act, and Sections 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST Act. Charges were framed by the court on August 22, 2025.

Five sentenced to three years’ RI

A court in Bahraich has convicted five accused in a case of illegal tree felling in a prohibited forest and wildlife-related offences, sentencing each of them to three years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of 17,000 each.

The judgment was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge (FTC–II) Anil Kumar, Bahraich. The court observed that the conviction was the result of scientific investigation, precise evidence collection, and effective prosecution by the police and the public prosecutor.

The court found all five accused (Ramadal s/o Jhurrā, Ram Prakat s/o Balram, Mukesh s/o Holi, Sanjay s/o Dashrath and Nankun alias Surendra s/o Mishrilal- all residents of Mehboob Nagar, Motipur police station area, Bahraich, guilty.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Bahraich serial sex offender gets life in Pocso case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Bahraich court has sentenced Avinash Pandey to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹2.40 lakh for sexually exploiting minors. The case emerged from a series of abductions in 2025, leading to his arrest and the recovery of incriminating evidence. In a separate ruling, five individuals received three years' rigorous imprisonment for illegal tree felling.