Home / Cities / Others / Bajrang Punia gets a rousing reception at Jhajjar’s Khuddan village
Bajrang Punia gets a rousing reception at Jhajjar’s Khuddan village

Few years ago, Punia’s family had shifted to Sonepat for his training and since then they have been staying there. The locals beat danced to the tunes of dhols and showered flowers on Punia’s cavalcade after he reached the village.
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar honouring Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia at the latter’s Khudan village in Haryana on Sunday. MP Arvind Sharma and BJP state president OP Dhankhar and state sports minister Sandeep Singh are also seen in the picture. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited Jhajjar’s Khuddan village to attend a felicitation ceremony being organised to honour wrestler Bajrang Punia who secured a bronze medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Bajrang Punia said he is looking to win the gold medal in the next Olympics and he has already started preparations for that. “My family has undergone many struggles for my coaching. My parents had shifted to Sonepat so that I could practice there. The hard work has paid off,” he added.

CM Khattar announced 2.5 crore cash award to Bajrang, besides a job and a plot on 50% concessional rates. “I have accepted all demands given by the villagers. I announce the construction of an indoor stadium with modern and world-class facilities at Khuddan village,” the CM added.

