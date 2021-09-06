Bajrang Punia gets a rousing reception at Jhajjar’s Khuddan village

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited Jhajjar’s Khuddan village to attend a felicitation ceremony being organised to honour wrestler Bajrang Punia who secured a bronze medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The villagers gave a rousing welcome to their hero Bajrang. Few years ago, Punia’s family had shifted to Sonepat for his training and since then they have been staying there. The locals beat danced to the tunes of dhols and showered flowers on Punia’s cavalcade after he reached the village.

Bajrang Punia said he is looking to win the gold medal in the next Olympics and he has already started preparations for that. “My family has undergone many struggles for my coaching. My parents had shifted to Sonepat so that I could practice there. The hard work has paid off,” he added.

CM Khattar announced ₹2.5 crore cash award to Bajrang, besides a job and a plot on 50% concessional rates. “I have accepted all demands given by the villagers. I announce the construction of an indoor stadium with modern and world-class facilities at Khuddan village,” the CM added.